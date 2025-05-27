Securing endpoints requires AI-driven visibility, says ALSO Cloud UK

May 2025 by ALSO Cloud UK

With attack surfaces expanding, AI-boosted cybersecurity and expert data analysis are essential for modern endpoint protection. As cyber threats evolve, securing network access points from attack has become an increasingly difficult task. CrowdStrike reported a boom in initial access attacks observed in 2024, accounting for 52% of observed vulnerabilities and highlighting their appeal as a top target for cyber actors. With breakout times also dropping, IT teams now have even less time to react before serious damage is done.

Endpoints have expanded past purely traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to include IoT devices, remote work setups and more, but with more devices in your network comes larger attack surfaces to exploit. Businesses must ensure they retain a comprehensive overview of their network, including device management and safeguarding capabilities.

“AI holds the key to maintaining visibility over your systems”, says Mark Appleton, Chief Customer Officer for ALSO Cloud UK. “It’s become the new standard for proactive protection.”

“Traditional security monitoring methods are struggling to keep up. Effective cybersecurity is not just about stopping attacks; businesses need the capabilities to understand patterns, anticipate threats and react quickly and efficiently. AI brings a level of visibility and processing power to galvanise your security teams to meet these new threats head-on.”

“Endpoint vulnerabilities are increasingly becoming the target of choice for cybercriminals. When devices go without updates or remain unmanaged for long periods, they quickly become outdated, unpatched and susceptible to exploitation. Once reintegrated again, these devices can even become the infected host, spreading viruses to other parts of the network, quickly compromising your entire system.

“Due to AI-boosted attacks, the bar of entry for cyber threat actors is lower than ever, leveraging AI-generated attacks for continuous assault on systems. While attackers will exploit your known network vulnerabilities to infiltrate, network security blind spots remain a constant challenge. Additional visibility over your networks has become a necessity, as you can’t afford to have supervision over every part without massive business.

Expertise still matters

Appleton stresses that AI tools are key to overcoming modern security challenges, but stresses that SME leaders and IT operators need to turn to expert guidance to ensure they have the best for their business.

“Whilst AI has boosted the quantity of attacks, this doesn’t mean the sophistication has increased significantly. But there is no doubt that AI has become a game-changer when it comes to securing your network through data analysis and device management visibility capabilities. Through AI-boosted security tools, IT operators gain an advantage where traditional endpoint security methods have fallen short, particularly in real-time threat detection to analyse patterns and detect anomalies.

“From initial vulnerability assessments and strategic patching to advanced threat intelligence visibility and integration, businesses need a layered security blueprint that works alongside their business needs. Compromising your operational growth to shore up security vulnerabilities is not the answer, nor one that business leaders can afford to do when staying relevant in their sectors. Thus, a security solution that works alongside your business scaling is needed, which means one that can track, and safeguard onboarded endpoint devices, and keep on top of ongoing cybersecurity threat trends.”

Leading by example with cyber hygiene

Appleton concludes: “MSPs also have a responsibility to minimise ongoing risks by enforcing cyber hygiene practices across not just their clients but their own employees as well. This means providing ongoing training, or even zero-trust access principles, to minimise employee human risk error. Threats won’t wait for your business to be ready, and cybersecurity is a constantly – and, thanks to AI, rapidly – evolving landscape.

“As your business scales, you need the reassurance of the best-in-service cybersecurity options and experts protecting your network. Endpoint detection and response, backed by AI-boosted visibility, must be at the heart of your security strategy. Partnering with the right platform gives access to the training needed to keep on top of cyber threats, and ensuring access to the best endpoint safeguarding and visibility tools.”