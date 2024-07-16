Secureworks® launched Taegis™ ManagedXDR Plus

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Secureworks® announced the launch of Taegis™ ManagedXDR Plus, a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering that liberates the mid-market from indistinct, cookie cutter security solutions that don’t meet their unique security requirements. Today’s announcement means that this market sector will no longer be forced to use homogenous cybersecurity solutions that don’t align to unique environments or the AI-fueled attacks that target them. Taegis ManagedXDR Plus empowers companies with the tailored use cases, compliance reports, and alerting they need to tackle the rising tide of cyberattacks and regulations with limited budget and people.

Nearly one in three (30%) mid-market companies experienced at least one ransomware attack in 2023[1] highlighting the need for organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency with a proactive approach, tailored to their environment. Taegis ManagedXDR Plus addresses the evolving needs of this market sector with greater customization and flexibility on alerting, workflows, and reports to address their specific environment, industry regulations, and risk profile. These personalized configurations are supported by expanded threat hunting and access to proactive services to further increase their vigilance against threats. Organizations can see more, detect better, and respond faster by leveraging Secureworks security operations expertise and threat intelligence to fortify their cyber resiliency and exposure management.

Delivered using the Secureworks Taegis XDR platform, Taegis ManagedXDR Plus expands upon the capabilities of Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR solution in several areas:

• Tailored AI Enriched Use Cases: Taegis ManagedXDR Plus customers can leverage customization options tailored to their specific needs.

• Expanded Threat Hunting: This new tier quadruples the number of AI assisted threat hunts available as part of Taegis ManagedXDR, and allows for customized requests to more rapidly uncover emerging and undiscovered threat actors targeting their environments.

• Premium Support with Named Experts: Customers can also tap into the knowledge of Secureworks experts to further optimize Taegis in their environment, including 1x1 guidance to help efficiently build their security posture over time.

• Proactive Security Services: Customers can select from a range of proactive security services to further raise their resiliency, identify gaps in posture, and deepen Taegis knowledge.

Secureworks now offers three tiers within its Taegis ManagedXDR portfolio - Taegis ManagedXDR, Taegis ManagedXDR Plus and Taegis ManagedXDR Enhanced - delivering on the company’s commitment to meet customers wherever they are on their security journey. Regardless of the tier, Taegis ManagedXDR customers enjoy transparent pricing in an inclusive model which includes direct access to security experts within 90 seconds, one year of log retention to assist in threat hunting and compliance needs, hundreds of integrations to unify their existing ecosystem, and more to provide mid-market customers peace of mind and predictability in their cybersecurity budget.