Sectigo Unveils SiteLock 2.0

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sectigo announced SiteLock 2.0, a major upgrade to SiteLock, its website security and protection platform. SiteLock 2.0 is designed to simplify website protection for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). At the core of SiteLock 2.0 is Site Health, a new, innovative feature offering users a clear, concise, and actionable assessment of a website’s overall security posture. Now, SMBs are empowered to proactively safeguard their websites and act with confidence when it comes to website security posture.

The website security market is rapidly evolving, valued at $227M in 2023 and forecasted to reach $408M by 2030. Despite this, SMBs still face significant challenges in protecting their digital assets due to limited budgets and technical expertise. SiteLock 2.0 reduces the complexity of understanding and managing website security, minimizing the time and effort required to configure and maintain security settings, eliminating the frustration of navigating fragmented or overly technical security information.

Site Health, SiteLock 2.0’s key feature, goes beyond traditional vulnerability scanning by consolidating multiple security scans and metrics to generate a single, easy-to-understand score that reflects the overall health of a site. Its sophisticated algorithm calculates a site’s health score, incorporating factors such as malware detection, vulnerability scanning, SSL certificate status and product configuration. Always live, the score changes depending on the specific products and configurations present on a site ensuring SMBs always have access to the most current security information.

In addition to Site Health, key features of SiteLock 2.0 include:

• Reimagined Dashboard: The redesigned interface prioritizes key actions, improves organization, and delivers a more intuitive and user-friendly experience.

• Prioritized Security Action Queue: A ranked list of key security tasks based on urgency makes it simple for users to resolve critical issues first.

• Unified Security Scans: All core security scans are now consolidated, making it easier to monitor and configure them from one central location.

• Faster Setup: A streamlined setup process reduces the steps needed to secure a site, cutting deployment time by 75%.