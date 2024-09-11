Sectigo Launches pkimetal

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sectigo announces the release of pkimetal, a groundbreaking project designed to revolutionize the deployment of certificate linting for Certification Authorities (CAs). pkimetal, short for PKI Meta-Linter, has been developed by Sectigo’s Distinguished Engineer, Rob Stradling, creator of the widely acclaimed certificate transparency log monitoring tool crt.sh.

Released as open source, pkimetal significantly simplifies the implementation of performant and scalable linting for CAs via a single integration. pkimetal automates the detection and prevention of common certificate issuance problems, greatly assisting CAs in their efforts to maintain compliance with industry standards and root program requirements.

The release comes hot on the heels of a recent update to the CA/Browser Forum TLS Baseline Requirements that requires CAs to implement a pre-issuance linting strategy that establishes minimum expectations in order to uphold reasonable compliance. Industry experts and root program administrators have already expressed their enthusiasm for pkimetal, highlighting its potential to streamline certificate linting processes and enhance the overall quality of issued certificates.