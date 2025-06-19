Scott Gainey Joins Checkmarx as Chief Marketing Officer

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Checkmarx welcomes security industry veteran Scott Gainey to its executive leadership team as chief marketing officer. Gainey will lead the company’s global marketing strategy, branding, messaging, communications, demand generation and partner marketing development efforts. Key goals include scaling new business growth by aligning and executing with sales and partners to deliver significant value to customers.

Gainey brings over 20 years of marketing leadership experience to Checkmarx, having served as CMO and in other leadership positions at disruptive technology companies including Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, Cisco Security, and NetApp. He joins Checkmarx from Nile, where as CMO he led go-to-market strategy launching a solution with a new AI networking architecture that delivers enterprise networks entirely as a service with zero-trust security. Gainey received his B.S. from California Polytechnic State University, Humboldt and has studied business and leadership at Stanford GSB and West Point’s Thayer Leadership Development Group.