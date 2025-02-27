Scott Frame to Join BPI as Deputy Head of Research

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The Bank Policy Institute today announced the hiring of Scott Frame as Senior Vice President, Deputy Head of Research. Scott currently serves as Chief Economist and Head of Policy at the Structured Finance Association. He will start at BPI on March 3.

At the SFA, Scott managed the response to bank regulators about the Basel III Endgame proposal regarding the securitization framework, led a committee advocating for bank synthetic risk transfer transactions, and engaged on other crucial issues affecting the securitization market.

Prior to joining the SFA, Scott held senior staff roles at the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Atlanta. With experience spanning industry, the public sector, and academia, he also worked for the Treasury Department and served as a professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Scott holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in Economics from the University of Georgia, and a B.S. in Economics from Arizona State University.