SCALITY is a dual product strategy (RING & ARTESCA) for Storage along with Cybersecurity.

August 2024 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

The compelling presentation from Jerome Lecat (CEO) and his team (Erwan Girard, CPO / Thomas Danan, Product Director ARTESCA) was about a quick company and market updates, the RING strategy, and live demo installing ARTESCA 3.0 for Veeam.

Jerome Lecat stated that Scality has a healthy growth at 20%/y and has become profitable, which is a key milestone, with opening new countries, especially Korea an India.

The stronger leadership Executive team with Peter Brennan (ex HPE & VMware) as Global CRO and US CEO (Jerome Lecat remains global CEO) will help keeping the growing momentum.

Scality’s offer is based on 2 products with differentiated strategies.

• RING is for an entity who wants to create a large-scale object storage for public or private cloud service. Distribution is done through HPE primarily. The growth rate is 15% with a very low churn (< 4%).

• ARTESCA is for entities “who just want an object store”. The Go-to-market is done through 2-tier distribution (Ingram, TD Synex and Arrow) and VARs (over 100) and the growth rate is very high (> 100%). The partnership with Veeam is very successful.

Jerome Lecat gave a quick Market update, mentioning a sustainable demand for Object Storage (20% annual growth) being driven by Regional Public Cloud, Cloud repatriation, AI Datalake, Backup & Archive, Edge.

The team believes that HDD, Solid State, and Tape will continue to co-exist. So, Scality will continue to invest to best leverage all 3 storage media.

As Cybersecurity challenges are raising for Storage as well, Scality is providing key components in its 2 products.

Erwan Girard said, RING comes with Data security management through variable data protection schemes, full IAM support, Users policies, Bucket Policies, MFA support, and Multi Tenancy.

Based on Scality’s statement, immutable storage has become a cornerstone of Cybersecurity, but in the era of AI-powered ransomware, it’s no longer enough.

So, the question is, your storage solution may be immutable, but is it unbreakable?

Protecting data against the widest range of current and future threats requires a new way of thinking, and ARTESCA 3.0 can help with its CORE5 (API, Data, Storage, Geographic, Architecture) end-to-end cyber-resilience in data storage, providing defenses against in & out-of-data-path attacks.

Scality goes beyond data immutability to deliver end-to-end cyber-resilience for the industry’s most complete ransomware protection for backups.

Thomas Danan’s live demo installing ARTESCA 3.0 for Veeam was a success.