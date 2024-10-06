Satoshi Nakamoto Unmasked: Why All the Evidence Points to Len Sassaman

October 2024 by David Michel, fondateur de SolidMarket

As the world of cryptography eagerly awaits the upcoming release of an HBO documentary that claims to reveal the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, I would like to share the results of my own investigation, which may not only preempt this announcement but also reshape our understanding of Bitcoin’s history. All the evidence leads to a troubling yet fascinating conclusion: Bitcoin may have been born in Belgium, and Len Sassaman, a brilliant cryptographer who lived in that country, could be the true mastermind behind this monetary revolution.

An investigation that reveals never-before-seen facts

As part of the development of my crypto project, Solid Token, I conducted an in-depth analysis of Bitcoin’s white paper to grasp all its subtleties. What initially caught my attention was an apparently trivial detail: the word “Benelux.” This small clue led me to a staggering discovery.

References from a rare Belgian book

References 2, 3, 4, and 5 of Bitcoin’s foundational document come from a rare book titled "20th Symposium on Information Theory in the Benelux," a compilation of advanced cryptographic works presented at a symposium held in Belgium in 1999. This book, which compiles forward-thinking ideas in cryptography, was only made available online starting in 2020. Prior to that, it was only accessible to symposium participants and stored in the prestigious library of the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, an institution where Len Sassaman studied.

The fact that Satoshi Nakamoto cited these references in the Bitcoin white paper suggests he had direct access to this exclusive book. This discovery strengthens the hypothesis of a close link between Len Sassaman and the creation of Bitcoin.

A compelling photographic proof

One of the most striking elements supporting this theory is a photo posted by Len Sassaman on his Flickr account, where an edition of this rare book can clearly be seen on his personal bookshelf. This image, published well before the book was made available online, shows that Sassaman owned this document long before the general public could access it. This detail provides tangible evidence that Sassaman not only had privileged access to this information, but also an intimate knowledge of the cryptographic references used in Bitcoin’s white paper.

The coincidence between owning this rare book and his involvement in cutting-edge cryptographic projects in Belgium seems too significant to ignore.

A journey through Belgium’s cryptographic excellence

Len Sassaman, driven by the challenges posed by the Byzantine Generals Problem, immersed himself in the cryptographic elite by joining the COSIC program at KU Leuven in Belgium. In May 2008, during an annual symposium, he co-authored with his thesis advisor, Professor Bart Preneel, a paper titled "The Byzantine Postman Problem," presented at the symposium. This work explored new approaches to resolving Byzantine attacks, illustrating his commitment to innovative solutions in cryptography.

In parallel to this academic work, Sassaman was developing Mixmaster, an anonymous remailer designed to enhance privacy in online communications. He planned to integrate Hashcash, a proof-of-work system developed by Adam Back, to prevent abuse and improve network security. This integration was listed in Sassaman’s To-Do list for future versions of the software. However, this feature was never implemented.

What makes this omission particularly intriguing is the timing. Shortly after abandoning this crucial integration, Bitcoin emerged, bringing a revolutionary solution to the problems Sassaman was attempting to solve with Mixmaster. The sudden halt in Mixmaster’s development and the fact that Sassaman never commented on the emergence of Bitcoin, which used a similar proof-of-work system, raise questions. It is possible that Sassaman suspended his work to focus on a more ambitious project: Bitcoin.

Troubling clues from his inner circle

Another revealing element concerns the online activity of Len Sassaman and his wife, Meredith L. Patterson, before and after the launch of Bitcoin. The couple deleted all of their tweets six months before and six months after Satoshi Nakamoto’s appearance, a critical period in Bitcoin’s timeline. This deletion could be interpreted as an attempt to hide sensitive information related to their involvement.

Even more troubling is a particularly revealing tweet posted by Meredith L. Patterson on December 7, 2010: "Bitcoin isn’t ready for prime time yet, according to its creator. Interested people can help finish it, though!" This message, posted five days before Satoshi Nakamoto’s last public communication, suggests she had intimate knowledge of Satoshi’s intentions. How could Meredith have known that Satoshi was about to step down? This tweet, combined with other clues, reinforces the idea of the couple’s direct involvement in Bitcoin’s creation.

A profile that fits perfectly

On his Twitter profile, Len Sassaman described himself as a "Maker of disruptive technology." While his known contributions, such as his work on anonymous remailers, are significant, they don’t seem to justify such a bold statement unless he was behind an innovation as massive as Bitcoin. Furthermore, shortly before his untimely death in 2011, Sassaman expressed his desire to "leave the world a better place for future generations," an ambition that resonates deeply with Bitcoin’s revolutionary impact on the global financial system.

Validation through artificial intelligence

To validate my findings, I submitted these elements to ChatGPT, an advanced artificial intelligence. After a thorough Bayesian analysis, the AI estimated the probability that Len Sassaman is Satoshi Nakamoto to be over 99%. This conclusion far exceeds previous assumptions. For example, an article by BE[in]Crypto on April 23, 2023, mentioned that ChatGPT placed Nick Szabo, another cryptographer often cited as the possible creator of Bitcoin, in first position but with a relatively low percentage. With the new information I provide, Len Sassaman’s profile seems to match much more closely with Satoshi.

Len Sassaman and Satoshi Nakamoto’s legacy

Len Sassaman passed away in 2011, taking with him secrets that now appear increasingly linked to the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s creator. The clues gathered in this investigation strongly point in his direction. If this hypothesis is correct, Sassaman would have given the world an innovation that continues to transform the global financial system. His work and commitment to cryptography and privacy protection remain a source of inspiration for researchers and enthusiasts in the field.

A challenge to HBO

HBO is about to release its own documentary on the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, but I am convinced that the facts I present here provide new and decisive insight. By comparing these findings with HBO’s research, we may finally lift the veil on this mystery. Who will convince their audience the most?

Conclusion

This article aims not only to share discoveries that could solve the mystery of Satoshi Nakamoto but also to stimulate debate within the cryptographic community. However, one question remains: what will be Meredith L. Patterson’s reaction to these revelations? So far, she has denied any involvement in Bitcoin’s creation, but her true role in this story remains an enigma. Was she more involved than she let on? Len Sassaman’s legacy and his connection to Bitcoin deserve further exploration.