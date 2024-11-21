SashNext Launches Partner Program and appoints Ned D’Antonio as Global Head of MSPs

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

SlashNext announced the launch of the SlashNext MSP Partner Program to provide partners with advanced, AI-driven phishing protection to safeguard customers from sophisticated cyber threats and social engineering attempts across email, browser, and mobile messaging channels. Leading this initiative is Ned D’Antonio, who has been appointed SlashNext’s Global Head of MSPs. D’Antonio brings to his new role more than 34 years of experience building and leading cross functional channel sales, and has held MSP leadership roles at a wide range of cybersecurity organizations including RSA, McAfee and Mimecast. In this role, D’Antonio is focused on strengthening relationships with existing MSP partners while expanding the program to bring new partners into the fold.

Created for collaboration with partners worldwide, SlashNext’s MSP Partner Program is built with the richness and flexibility for MSPs to customize based on their own business model and customer requirements. With the new program, MSPs and MSSPs can leverage operational program benefits such as a multi-tenant customer management portal, real-time detection APIs, and customized enablement designed to accelerate time to value for both MSPs and their customers.

D’Antonio has worked specifically within the cybersecurity industry for more than 25 years and has a lengthy track record of developing highly successful channel and MSP programs within North America and globally. He is thoroughly attuned to the needs and operations of MSPs and MSSPs, and he builds programs that provide the customization and flexibility needed to enable partners to achieve high growth rates.

Benefits of the SlashNext MSP Partner Program include:

Access to SlashNext’s Generative HumanAITM Platform. SlashNext’s advanced AI technology protects against zero-hour spear phishing, BEC, smishing and other socially engineered attacks across email, web, mobile and messaging apps.

Flexible Commitments and Licensing Options. SlashNext knows there is no one-size fits all when it comes to MSPs, and its partner program is designed to be customized to suit all needs. MSPs can choose a la carte or suite packaging, various term commitments, per customer or per volume licensing options, flexibility to move licenses from one customer to another and volume pricing tiers with scalable discounts. MSPs also own licensing, receive marketing support and co-branding opportunities and have access to customer assessments and trial programs.

Accelerated Time to Value for MSPs and Customers. The SlashNext partner program includes operational benefits designed for a clear and fast path to value, including multi-tenant customer management system, APIs that deliver real-time phishing detection and forensics, customized sales and technical enablement, MSP technical support with rapid response times, customer success support and partner portal.