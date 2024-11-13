SASETY Awarded by CATO Networks

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

SASETY, a French specialist in managed SASE services, was honored with three awards at the 2024 Xperience France edition of CATO Networks, receiving the distinctions of Best Partner Performance, New Business Partner, and Outstanding Individual Technical Contributor for its CTO, Olivier PERICAT. These accolades reflect SASETY’s excellence and commitment within the SASE ecosystem, particularly in terms of performance and market growth.

CATO Networks is a pioneer of the unified SASE platform, deployed over a global private network that combines optimal performance and "as-a-service" security for all users, regardless of their working styles or connectivity needs.