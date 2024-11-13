Rechercher
SASETY Awarded by CATO Networks

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

SASETY, a French specialist in managed SASE services, was honored with three awards at the 2024 Xperience France edition of CATO Networks, receiving the distinctions of Best Partner Performance, New Business Partner, and Outstanding Individual Technical Contributor for its CTO, Olivier PERICAT. These accolades reflect SASETY’s excellence and commitment within the SASE ecosystem, particularly in terms of performance and market growth.
CATO Networks is a pioneer of the unified SASE platform, deployed over a global private network that combines optimal performance and "as-a-service" security for all users, regardless of their working styles or connectivity needs.

As a key partner of CATO Networks in France, SASETY has made this innovative offering the cornerstone of its value proposition.
Since its founding, SASETY has been committed to providing high-quality service by seamlessly deploying and managing connectivity, transport, and security solutions for its clients.
As the leading partner of CATO Networks in France, SASETY stands out for its ability to transform client infrastructures with comprehensive and optimized solutions tailored to today’s digital challenges.


