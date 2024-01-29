SANS Institute Announces Landmark Training Events in Khobar and Riyadh, Empowering Saudi Arabia’s Cybersecurity Future

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

SANS Institute announces two training events in Saudi Arabia. Set to transform the cybersecurity education landscape, SANS Khobar (February 10-15, 2024) and SANS Riyadh Spring (February 24 - March 7, 2024) come at a time when the Kingdom proudly stands as a global cybersecurity frontrunner, securing the second rank in the Global Cybersecurity Index for 2023. These events reiterate Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advanced cybersecurity and nurturing the skills essential for safeguarding its digital future.

Saudi Arabia has implemented robust frameworks and initiatives to address emerging threats proactively, bolstering its cybersecurity capabilities across critical sectors, including finance, energy, healthcare, and government, and emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity as a cornerstone of national competitiveness.

SANS Khobar February 2024

Hosted at the Holiday Inn & Suites Al Khobar from February 10 – 15, 2024, SANS Khobar will offer in-person as well as simultaneous live online sessions for participants who prefer to attend virtually. Modules available are LDR551: Building and Leading Security Operations Centers and SEC560: Enterprise Penetration Testing.

Mark Orlando, SANS Certified Instructor, will lead LDR551. He specializes in cyber defense and cybersecurity leadership, with expertise in building and leading Security Operations Centers.

SEC560 will be led by Christopher Elgee, a senior security analyst at Counter Hack and Chief Information Officer (G-6) for the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Specializing in Penetration Testing and Red Teaming, he excels in crafting engaging and challenging NetWars challenges, leveraging expert storytelling and real-world hacker techniques.

Additionally, Christopher will present OT Pen-testing: How Not to Sink an Oil Rig, on February 12 for a SANS Community Night. Attendees will benefit from a discussion of real-world experience testing water systems, an oil rig, and other critical systems – safely.

SANS Riyadh Spring 2024

SANS Riyadh will be held at the Sheraton Riyadh Hotel & Towers, from February 24 to March 7, 2024, and participants can choose from seven extensive courses.

Notably, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling develops the skills for incident response investigations, covering dynamic response processes, threat intelligence development, and defense strategies for both cloud and on-premises platforms; SEC488: Cloud Security Essentials addresses the challenges and opportunities of securing multi-cloud environments, emphasizing the responsibility of organizations to protect sensitive data, providing practical training for security professionals; LDR514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership equips security professionals with the skills to bridge the gap between security staff and senior leadership, providing tools to build a cybersecurity strategic plan, comprehensive IT security policy, and effective leadership; and SEC497: Practical Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), which, drawing from two decades of OSINT experience in law enforcement, intelligence, and the private sector, offers practical tools and techniques, addressing real-world challenges through hands-on labs and a Capstone CTF.

SANS Riyadh Community Nights, led by top instructors, are set to be highlights of the event. On February 26, join Mark Williams for ’Secure by Design’ to explore integrating security into system, program, and network design. On March 4, Jeffrey Lomas will present ’Detecting AI in OSINT Investigations,’ offering insights into AI’s role in online spaces and techniques for its detection. These sessions, available both in-person and online, provide valuable learning experiences for cybersecurity professionals looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving field. These events not only offer professionals the chance to learn from world-renowned experts, but also to connect with peers and industry leaders.