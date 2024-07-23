Salvador Technologies Expanding its Cyber-Attack Recovery Platform in Maritime Sector and Shipping Industry

July 2024 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Salvador Technologies, the pioneering cyber-attack recovery platform provider for critical infrastructures and industrial organizations, today announced that the company is experiencing an increased demand for its cyber-attack recovery platform from organizations in the maritime sector and shipping industry.

Whether for financial gain or geopolitical considerations, cyber-terrorists and other malicious actors are increasingly targeting the maritime sector and shipping industry. Last year, crippling ransomware attacks in Australia and Japan shut down the operations of major ports, severely disrupting the flow of goods into and out of these countries. More recently, the United States government and its top cybersecurity officials urged the port authorities and operators across the country to improve their preparedness for increased cyber-attacks on key US infrastructure, encouraging ports to rapidly encrypt data, patch vulnerabilities in critical systems, maintain a well-trained cyber team and improve the backup of their critical systems.

Salvador Technologies reports that an increasing number of port authorities, terminal operators, shipping companies and other organizations in the maritime ecosystem around the world are using the company’s cyber-attack recovery platform to improve their cyber-resilience and ensure operational continuity by automating backup and recovery processes for their critical infrastructures. The company also indicates that compliance with a range of cybersecurity regulations and mandates related to on-ship and offshore restore capabilities, such as IMO IEC 62443, ISPS Part 13.2, IEC 62443-3-3 special clauses E.2.6 (E26) E.2.7 (E27), and others, is another significant factor driving the demand for its cyber-attack platform.

Recently, Salvador Technologies established a strategic business partnership with the Port of Ashdod in Israel. The Port of Ashdod is the country’s largest seaport in terms of cargo volume and has deployed Salvador Technologies’ cyber-attack platform to replace previous backup practices of its control systems and operational technology (OT) that relied on cumbersome manual processes.

Through this partnership, Salvador Technologies is engaging port authorities and terminal operators that have signed cooperation agreements with the Innovation Center at the Port of Ashdod, including the Port of New York & New Jersey and the Port of Corpus Christi in the United States, the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, the Port of Singapore and others. Salvador Technologies further reports that the company is currently migrating successful trials of its cyber-attack recovery platform into full deployments for several port authorities and terminal operators in the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia engaged through its strategic partnership with the Port of Ashdod.

“Over the years, the maritime industry has been facing a rising threat rate of cyber-attacks that results in downtime, causing damages to the efficient operations, competitiveness and reputations of ports around the world,” said Gadi Benmoshe, Managing Director of Marinnovators and Vice Chair of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Data Collaboration Committee . “As these issues are becoming more and more critical, an incident recovery solution is now an essential proactive measure that should be taken by port authorities and terminal operators worldwide.”

Salvador Technologies’ air-gapped cyber-attack recovery platform consists of hardware connected to the HMI or SCADA, an agent software and a monitoring system, enabling full visibility of the operations. The platform protects customer data from being attacked and, in case of an incident, bypasses standard recovery protocols to enable a full recovery from cyber-attacks and any malfunction within only 30 seconds.