SafeBreach Launches the SafeBreach Exposure Validation Platform

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

SafeBreach announced the launch of the SafeBreach exposure validation platform, which combines the power of its time-tested breach and attack simulation (BAS) product—now called Validate—and its new attack path validation product, Propagate. Together, they provide enterprise security teams with deeper insight into threat exposure and a more comprehensive view of cyber risk.

According to the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report, “Adversarial exposure validation technologies offer offensive security technologies simulating threat actor tactics, techniques and procedures to validate the existence of exploitable exposures and test security control effectiveness. Within this profile, Gartner has consolidated breach attack simulation and autonomous penetration testing and red teaming."

Attack path validation specifically can play a significant role in combatting the ongoing challenge of increasingly severe cyber attacks—including ransomware and nation-state attacks whose primary goal is to gain a foothold within large organizations and move laterally to steal critical information and assets. Products like SafeBreach Propagate can help enterprises proactively understand these real attack paths and take preemptive action to close them off. However, large enterprises have had legitimate concerns about the inherent risks that some solutions present to their environments.

Facing relentless cybersecurity incidents, tool fatigue, deployment complexity, and alert overload, enterprise CISOs need a single exposure validation platform that combines multiple critical security capabilities to provide a more holistic view of cyber risk and empower them to make data-driven decisions to manage it.

To address this need, SafeBreach has launched the SafeBreach exposure validation platform, a suite of exposure validation tools that provide end-to-end visibility into the effectiveness of security controls and the potential impact of a successful breach. The platform draws on SafeBreach’s ten-year history working with the world’s most mature enterprise organizations to offer:

• Enterprise-Grade Safety: The platform is purpose-built to meet the stringent safety and privacy requirements of large enterprises, enabling comprehensive security testing without impacting customer environments.

• Predictable Scalability: Regardless of the environment or deployment model, the SafeBreach platform allows clients to get started with a breadth and depth of testing that provides immediate value—then scale up when they are ready.

• World-Class Support: The SafeBreach platform is backed by world-renowned threat researchers and an award-winning customer success team who provide a level of service and support not available anywhere else.

The SafeBreach exposure validation platform enables clients to leverage Validate to identify security gaps, then dig deeper with Propagate to understand what an attacker could accomplish by exploiting them to develop a more comprehensive understanding of cyber risk—all from one convenient management console.

Looking toward the future, SafeBreach plans to continue to develop not only its existing capabilities in Validate and Propagate, but also new capabilities within the SafeBreach exposure validation platform to continue serving the needs of the enterprise market.