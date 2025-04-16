RSG purchases test and integration license from Arqit

April 2025

Arqit Quantum Inc. , announces RSG Telecom (RSG), an industry in providing state-of-the-art telecommunication solutions, has signed a test and integration license for Arqit’s NetworkSecure™ to bring cutting-edge symmetric key cryptography technology to secure both its public and private sector networks.

The collaboration will see Arqit’s NetworkSecure quantum-safe encryption solution deployed across RSG telecom infrastructures, enhancing data protection in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

By leveraging Arqit’s unique symmetric key agreement technology (SKA-Platform™), RSG will enable its clients to protect their most critical and sensitive data from cybercriminals, hackers, and nation-state actors. This alliance highlights RSG’s commitment to ensuring a safer digital environment for enterprise and governmental organisations worldwide.

Arqit’s advanced symmetric key cryptography technology is cloud based, highly scalable and designed to protect against both current and future quantum threats.