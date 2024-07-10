Rosenberger OSI provides Vignal Group in Corbas with network infrastructure

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Vignal Group is a supplier to major manufacturers of commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. The globally active company markets innovative lighting and safety solutions. The Vignal Group’s initial requirement was to invest in a copper cabling system supporting 10 Gigabit Ethernet. This would enable the transmission of large amounts of data and avoid the bottlenecks that can occur when using 1 Gbps. The new installation would also offer the benefit of lower latency for new IT applications.

New solution is fast, efficient and future-proof

Rosenberger OSI was entrusted with the task of providing the necessary cabling for the expanded Corbas site, where new production lines have been installed. Thanks to the advanced and recognized know-how of its partner Immotic, particularly in the field of computer network cabling (copper and fiber optic), the company was able to supply the equipment necessary for the installation of an EA class structured copper network.

The performance of the connection chain (36 km of 6A F/FTP copper cable and 1,210 Category 6A connectors) and the expertise of the partner’s team produced excellent results. In total, 605 connections were installed at the new site. Immotic’s very fast response time also enabled a turnkey installation to be dielivered within a short time, with a 25-year manufacturer’s warranty on components and applications.

Vignal Group impressed by robust cabling

The requirements were met in full and everything lived up to expectations. The cabling was completed in May. Immotic’s engineers noted several advantages in the implementation of the solution, including simplicity, speed of installation and adherence to delivery deadlines. Despite some difficulties with the installation of some copper cables, the tests were passed without any problems, which convinced the partner of the manufacturing quality of Rosenberger OSI products.

“We recommended this solution because the elements of the cabling chain, i.e. the category 6A F/FTP cable and the 6A connectors, exceed the requirements of ISO 11801 Amendment 2 in terms of formulation. This means that the end customer can benefit from a valid, durable and long-lasting installation,” explains Bruno Demouron, Sales Europe Rosenberger OSI.