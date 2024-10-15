Rosenberger OSI presents the innovative EBO MPE connector

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure (Rosenberger OSI) introduces the new EBO MPE connector. This state-of-the-art solution is specifically designed to meet the requirements of data centers. With its unique combination of single-mode and lensed connector technology, the EBO MPE ensures future-proof and reliable connectivity for a wide range of applications, including hyperscale data centers and optical transceiver connections.

The EBO MPE connector utilises 3M™ patented Expanded Beam Optical (EBO) ferrule technology for improved beam guidance. This technology minimizes the influence of dust, vibration and surface particles and ensures a constant insertion loss (IL) of less than 0.70 dB (max) and a return loss (RL) of more than 55 dB (min) for singlemode applications. As the fiber ends do not touch, the risk of scratching and damage is eliminated, ensuring stable performance over many mating cycles.

Key features of the EBO MPE connector

• Advanced beam technology for single-mode and multi-mode applications: The EBO MPE connector is optimized for singlemode applications - a combination that is unique in the market. It provides a stable and high performance connection for both singlemode and multimode applications.

• Resistant to dust and vibration: The innovative lens system makes the connector insensitive to dust and vibration, allowing repeated mating without the need for cleaning.

• High performance over 10,000 plug-in cycles: The EBO MPE connector is designed for exceptionally high repeatability, providing consistent performance even after many plug-in cycles.

• Scalable and future-proof: The connector is currently available with 12 and 16 singlemode or multimode fibers and can be scaled up to 144 fibers in the future, making it ideal for growing networks and increasing demands.

Data center versatility

The EBO MPE connector is the ideal solution for a wide range of modern data center applications. Whether hyperscale data centers, trunk cables, top-of-rack (ToR) and end-of-row (EoR) distribution or optical transceiver connections, the connector offers a reliable and high-performance solution for each of these applications.

Benefits for operators and users

• Minimal Total Cost of Ownership: The EBO MPE connector saves installation and maintenance costs due to its low sensitivity to dust and the fact that the connector can be used several times without cleaning.

• Simple and fast installation process: The hermaphroditic ferrule design without male/female eliminates the need for trained personnel and minimizes installation errors. This makes the connector easy to use and dramatically reduces installation time.

• Outstanding reliability: Stable performance and excellent attenuation ensure consistent and reliable data transmission.

• Total reflection of light signal: The light signal exits the connector at a 90-degree angle rather than linearly, significantly reducing the risk of injury to the user.

Future-proof solution for growing needs

As the demands on data centers continue to grow, the EBO MPE connector provides a long-term solution that not only meets today’s bandwidth and scalability requirements, but also those of the future. With the ability to connect up to 144 fibers, the connector is perfectly prepared for increasing digitization and the growing demand for fast and reliable networks.