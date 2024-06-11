Rosenberger OSI introduces CPQ system

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure (Rosenberger OSI), an expert in fiber optic connections, cabling solutions and infrastructure services, is continuing its digitalisation offensive by introducing the customX CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) for its internal ordering processes. The aim is to speed up processes, increase flexibility and further improve customer satisfaction.

Rosenberger OSI has already successfully implemented a process organisation and attaches great importance to the continuous improvement of business processes. With this in mind, the company undertook a detailed analysis of variant management in the customer order process and looked for suitable software that would ensure speed, security and accuracy for the numerous variants available. The aim was to make the variant creation process more efficient, while at the same time driving forward issues such as sustainability, digitalisation and document quality.

customX software meets all requirements

The choice of customX was made because it met all of the company’s requirements for a CPQ system. The software allows for individual product configurations, calculation of current prices and instant quotations. Seamless integration with the production process means that all relevant documents are automatically generated and sent directly to production.

Dynamics and automation

The core functions of the CPQ software are product configuration, dynamic pricing and automated quotation generation. The application, which is currently used internally, will in future be available to customers directly via the online web shop so that they can configure and order directly.

Continuous improvement of the e-commerce platform

The introduction of customX is part of an ongoing initiative to improve the customer experience at Rosenberger OSI. Since the launch of the open online shop in 2020, the company has continuously worked on optimising its e-commerce platform. In January 2023, additional B2B subshops were introduced to better serve customers with specific requirements. The B2B subshops provide customers with a user-friendly platform to order products according to their individual technical and logistical requirements. Functions such as product search, filtering, order history and quotation generation simplify and speed up the ordering process.