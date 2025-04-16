Rosenberger OSI expands webshop with new highlight products

More convenience for customers & short delivery timesSince the launch of the webshop in April 2020, Rosenberger OSI has been offering its customers an easy and fast way to order cabling solutions. The webshop’s features offer numerous advantages, including:

• Quickly find products thanks to an optimised search function by product numbers

• Filtering options for targeted product selection

• Overview of previous orders

• Billing address management

• Quotation function for saving and printing the shopping cart as a quotation

As many products are held in stock, delivery times are very short – we can deliver within one working day if the order is received by 3 p.m.

New highlight products in the webshopIn addition to optimising the ordering process, Rosenberger OSI has now added three new product lines to its range:

• MTP® 8 (4+4) OCTO and 12 DUODECIM OM4 APC 8° polished

These new OM4 cables with APC 8° polished MTP®/MPO connectors are ideal for reflection-sensitive PAM4-coded 400G OM4 applications, including 400GBASE-SR8 (8 x 50G), 400GBASE-SR4 and 400G OM4 InfiniBand™ 4X NDR (4 x 100G). They provide a future-proof solution for upcoming 800G OM4 applications.

• MTP® Push-Pull Boot (MTP® PPB)

This new variant of the MTP® connector has been designed for the highest port densities, as required, for example, in the SMAP-G2 Ultra-High-Density (UHD) 19” panel system with 96 MTP® ports per height unit.

• VSFF Connectors MDC, SN® and CS®

As a pioneer in the field of cabling systems, Rosenberger OSI introduced the Very-Small-Form-Factor (VSFF) duplex fibre optic connector MDC from US Conec as early as 2019. In 2024, the competing products SN® and CS® from Senko followed. Assembled cables with these compact and high-performance connectors are now available in the webshop.

Maximum efficiency through digital ordering processes

With the continuous further development of the webshop, Rosenberger OSI is focusing on digitalisation and customer orientation. The easy usability and integration of innovative products help to make procurement more efficient for companies in the network and data centre industry.