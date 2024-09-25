Rosenberger OSI expands its service offering across Europe

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rosenberger Optical Solutions & Infrastructure (Rosenberger OSI) announces that its comprehensive service offering will now be extended to Western Europe. This measure is part of the company’s Europe-wide growth strategy and serves to also offer customers in other European countries all services for their infrastructure components in data centers from a single source as a a "one-stop-shop partner".

Comprehensive services ensure successful projects

Rosenberger OSI has proven evidence for its ability to execute complex installation projects across Europe on short notice, especially in building AI clusters and infrastructure. The company has successfully completed projects for global players and top Fortune 10 companies, exceeding customer expectations with timely solutions. According to the latest customer satisfaction analysis, all respondents were convinced of the product quality and performance of the cabling specialist.

Tailored Service Offering: Customized AI Infrastructure Solutions

Rosenberger OSI’s comprehensive and customized service offerings - consulting, installation and maintenance services – are designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The services include AI cluster installations, high-speed cabling, and network optimization, all tailored to ensure scalability and performance.

Agile Project Execution: Rapid and Flexible Deployment

The agile project execution capabilities are one of the key elements for successful project realization. By implementing agile project management methodologies, Rosenberger OSI adapts to varying customer requirements and site conditions across different European locations, ensuring timely and efficient project delivery.

Customer Relationship Management: Strategic Guidance and Support

Rosenberger OSI’s main goal is to serve as trusted advisor throughout the project duration. The project team offers strategic guidance and technical expertise, managing on-site customer interactions to ensure clear communication, milestone delivery, and alignment with project objectives. The commitment to client satisfaction is evident in every step of the process.