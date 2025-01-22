Rocket Software announced the launch of Rocket Secure Host Access

Rocket Software announced the launch of Rocket Secure Host Access, a security-first terminal emulator differentiated in its ability to integrate green screen access with existing identity and access management (IAM) solutions. This new solution provides comprehensive protection against threats like fake workers and phishing attacks, while helping organisations achieve regulatory compliance through multi-layered security features, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and other advanced security best practices.

Rocket Secure Host Access empowers organisations to safeguard their most critical systems while reducing risks posed by cyber threats. With phishing-resistant, password-less secure access to host applications, across desktop and web, businesses can achieve comprehensive IT security. This approach helps organisations comply with regulations, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

New regulations and sophisticated cyberattacks demand security-first solutions

Compliance regulations across all sectors are becoming stricter to address the rapid evolution of technology and the vulnerabilities it can expose. Non-compliance with emerging regulations costs organisations an average of $14.82 million, making adherence essential. However, it’s not just non-compliance that poses risks—vulnerable IT environments can also lead to financial losses and damage to an organisation’s reputation. The global average cost of a data breach in 2024 was $4.88M – 10 percent higher than the year before.

Key Benefits of Rocket Secure Host Access:

Simplified security integration: Offers centrally managed, high-availability host application access that can be deployed across different systems and utilised via either a desktop or zero-footprint web emulator

Cost-effective risk mitigation: Reduces the risk of costs associated with non-compliance and cyberattacks by extending enterprise authentication best practices to host applications. Also eliminates the need for additional security vendors

Future-ready IT security: Offers a forward-looking and scalable security strategy. Rocket Software is a security-first partner committed to helping enterprises secure their mainframe to the same degree as the rest of their IT. We meet customers wherever they are in their modernisation journey, providing security authentication features tailored to their unique needs. Rocket Secure Host Access has a robust roadmap and a team dedicated to keeping up with the latest security best practices

Rocket Secure Host Access will join the company’s existing Security and Compliance solutions including Rocket z/Assure Vulnerability Analysis Program[5], and Rocket Data Recovery Manager to further secure end-to-end mainframe modernisation.