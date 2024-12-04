Roc Technologies unveils advanced Security Operations Centre

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

IT services and solutions provider, Roc Technologies, has announced the launch of its Security Operations Centre (SOC), advancing its mission to provide accessible cyber security solutions to businesses and public sector organisations of all sizes across the UK.

The SOC offers 24/7/365 monitoring and tailored security services that enhance resilience against the growing landscape of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. A modular and scalable approach enables small and mid-sized organisations through to enterprise businesses to navigate challenges with cost, complexity and limited internal expertise, often making high-level protection unattainable.

The SOC is operated in-house by Roc Technologies’ UK-based, highly qualified team of skilled analysts and engineers, which differentiates the service from competitors that rely on outsourced, non UK based, capabilities. 80% of Roc’s delivery teams are fully security-vetted, and the centre operates 24/7, 365 days a year, providing realtime monitoring, threat detection and incident response. The service aligns with stringent UK data sovereignty laws, ensuring all data is stored, managed and monitored within the country’s borders.

By allowing customers to select services that complement their existing capabilities, the SOC offers an alternative to traditional, one-size-fits-all solutions. This unique model enables organisations to strengthen their defences while remaining cost-effective and operationally efficient.

The launch builds on Roc Technologies’ rich heritage in delivering secure solutions to highly governed sectors, ensuring customers benefit from cutting-edge protection without compromising accessibility or flexibility. The organisation brings decades of experience from various sectors including defence, higher education and central government, which all demand the highest levels of security and compliance. This expertise underpins the SOC’s operational framework, which is built on rigorous industry standards, including ISO 27001 and Cyber Essentials Plus certifications.

Looking ahead, Roc Technologies is poised to expand its SOC capabilities further. Over the next 12 to 24 months, the company plans to recruit additional cyber specialists, enhance its technological capabilities and deepen its integration with advanced tools such as artificial intelligence and automation.