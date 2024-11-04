Ripjar Appoints Tom Obermaier as CEO as Long Ridge Equity Partners Completes a Follow-On Majority Growth Investment

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Ripjar, a technology provider of risk and threat intelligence solutions worldwide, announced that existing investor Long Ridge Equity Partners made a majority growth investment in the company, in connection with industry veteran Tom Obermaier joining the business as its new CEO. He succeeds Co-Founders Jeremy Annis and Tom Griffin, who have shepherded Ripjar to its position as the technology leader in the risk and threat intelligence category. Ripjar’s former CEO, Jeremy Annis, will continue to serve on Ripjar’s Board of Directors.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Tom Obermaier has established himself as a transformative leader in risk and compliance, driving growth and innovation across the sector. He joins Ripjar at an exciting time with the company focused on growing its operations internationally, as well as on supporting new and existing customers to navigate an increasingly complex compliance landscape. With its purpose-built tools for enhanced risk detection and threat analysis, such as its umbrella of RiskGPT solutions, Ripjar is perfectly positioned to support financial services firms, corporations, and governments in mitigating risk.

Tom Obermaier brings a wealth of industry experience having managed trillions of dollars of risk as a Chief Risk Officer at leading financial institutions including Citibank and Deutsche Bank. As CEO at RDC, he pioneered a leading customer risk diligence standard before its acquisition by Moody’s Analytics. His expansive industry knowledge will ensure Ripjar is able to further develop its value proposition, and portfolio of products and services, bringing these to new customers across the globe.