Rhombus Launches New AI Capabilities

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

Rhombus announced the launch of three new additions to its AI portfolio that transform how organizations search, analyze, and respond to security events. Powered by the release of Rhombus Faces 2.0, combined event search, and a new ChatGPT integration, these AI-powered tools enable security teams to instantly locate specific incidents through natural language queries and automation—dramatically reducing investigation time and improving response efficiency.

These new AI features address critical security challenges across education, retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and other sectors where the speed of incident reporting and reaction is critical. From monitoring campus safety and preventing retail theft to securing manufacturing facilities and protecting hotel guests, organizations can enhance existing security operations with more intelligent automation. With this launch, Rhombus is making it easier for all organizations to conduct smarter, faster investigations, prevent adverse events, and reduce resource drain.

Key Features of the Rhombus AI-Powered Tools

OpenAI ChatGPT Integration: Users can now hone in on specific events by simply describing what they are looking for in natural language. The ChatGPT integration interprets these descriptions and instantly locates relevant footage. The system automatically marks these events on the timeline for quick review and export.

Enhanced Facial Detection: With its Faces 2.0, Rhombus offers next-generation facial recognition algorithms that deliver more accurate identification across camera feeds. Security teams can track movement patterns, receive real-time alerts about unauthorized access, and maintain detailed logs of facility entry and exit.

Intelligent Event Recognition: With its new combined event search, Rhombus leverages advanced AI models to quickly and automatically detect and categorize security events, eliminating hours of manual video review. This enables Rhombus to efficiently locate people of interest using facial recognition, clothing color, and region filters. It also facilitates searches for license plates and vehicle colors, while consolidating views from cameras, access control systems, and other devices into a unified interface.

Enterprise-Grade Scalability: Built on Rhombus’ unified cloud platform, each of these new tools helps process video data across hundreds or thousands of cameras while maintaining sub-second response times. Organizations can easily expand coverage without compromising performance or user experience.

Availability

Beginning today, Rhombus customers can begin using each of these powerful tools, including gaining early access to the ChatGPT integration in Beta.