Revolut Selects Metomic to Enhance SaaS Data Security across Its SaaS Environment

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Metomic announced it has been selected by the global financial technology company Revolut to bolster data security across its SaaS applications whilst maintaining the productivity benefits of these applications. With over 45 million customers worldwide, Revolut is revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses spend, send, invest, and save money. As a fast-growing fintech operating in highly regulated markets, Revolut sought a data security solution to protect sensitive data within its SaaS and cloud-based environments and ensure compliance. Revolut’s partnership with Metomic, an advanced DLP provider for SaaS, will enhance the company’s SaaS security posture and mitigate risks.

Before selecting Metomic, Revolut undertook a rigorous evaluation process of data security solutions to ensure the selected platform could meet complex requirements for data classification, discovery mapping, and real-time risk mitigation. After extensive testing, Revolut chose Metomic based on its advanced capabilities in real-time data discovery, powerful data classification, and automated remediation workflows that enable employees with real-time awareness and controls of sensitive data risks.

"We needed a data security solution that not only aligned with our fast-paced operations but could also scale with our growth," said Luis Irisarri, Senior Manager, Information Security, Revolut. "Metomic’s ability to classify sensitive data across multiple SaaS applications, combined with its focus on empowering our teams to mitigate risks at the source, made them the ideal partner. Metomic’s platform provides the visibility and control we need to continue driving innovation securely."

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking companies in the industry," said Rich Vibert, CEO of Metomic. "Revolut operates in the highly regulated, rapidly expanding financial sector, where ensuring top-tier security is not just a priority but a necessity. Our partnership will enable Revolut to securely manage sensitive data across their SaaS applications, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security and regulatory compliance."