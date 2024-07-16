Retailer Kiabi Transforms Global Network with GTT, Expanding Capacity at New Locations and Enabling Business Growth

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. has successfully delivered a global network upgrade for Kiabi, an international retailer known for inclusive family fashion. The transformation, which encompasses more than 430 Kiabi stores, warehouses and logistics centers, has increased the average bandwidth at new stores, ensuring resilient staff access to business-critical applications, enhancing the in-store omni-channel experience for shoppers, and supporting new store openings throughout Europe and Asia-Pacific.

“The network we now have with GTT forms the foundation of our customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and future business growth in Europe and Asia, allowing us to adeptly maneuver the complexities of the digital era,” said Aymeric Picart, network team manager, Kiabi. “GTT’s single platform and professional services have helped us simplify the management of our global, distributed network, ensuring fewer network incidents, greater performance and higher reliability. The responsive and dedicated GTT team has worked with us to transform our network, balancing cost, service and performance, and continues to evolve it with us to enable new innovations that enhance the total shopping experience for our customers.”

“We’re proud to deliver Kiabi’s global network, enabling it to seamlessly scale and connect with shoppers, suppliers and partners worldwide, supported by GTT’s global, leading, tier 1 IP backbone and our expertise in access management,” said Tom Homer, president, Europe Division, GTT. “GTT’s secure network protocols, including Level 1 PCI DSS certifications, further assure that customer information is protected, backing Kiabi’s governance and compliance requirements.”

GTT provides resilient connectivity for Kiabi’s operations across France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and India, as well as to applications hosted in its two data centers. The enhanced bandwidth at each retail shop is achieved via a mix of wired and wireless access technologies supporting essential components of Kiabi’s omni-channel strategy, including seamless and secure payment processing, real-time inventory tracking, and faster customer support. To complete the solution, Kiabi required customized reporting, ongoing management and consultancy services, which GTT delivered with Professional Services and its established Project Management, Service Management and Technical Management practices.