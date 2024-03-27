ReliaQuest announced new features to its GreyMatter Mobile App

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

ReliaQuest announced new features to its GreyMatter Mobile App following rapid adoption, which has provided significant benefits to hundreds of enterprise security teams.

Since its launch a year ago, the most engaged mobile app users have reduced their mean time to resolve security incidents by over 40 percent, simply through the ability to view, acknowledge, and close security alerts in real-time and from any device. Now, with the additional capabilities, users will be able to initiate a fully automated response to a threat, such as a phishing attempt, using the GreyMatter Mobile App.

This first-of-its-kind feature leverages AI and automation to make intelligent recommendations that can be initiated across multiple security tools at the click of a button. This means it is even easier to remediate threats quickly and with minimal disruption to the life of the security professional.

Several other improvements are available today, including the ability to assign incidents to colleagues or the ReliaQuest Technical Operations team. Tagging colleagues in relation to these incidents makes it easier to grab their attention and can bring the full force of security teams to an incident in seconds.

Criminals frequently target organizations when they know staff will be out of the office, such as holidays and weekends. The GreyMatter Mobile App reduces any advantage that criminals have from this approach, with the new features expected to decrease response time even further.

The ReliaQuest GreyMatter Mobile App is available to all GreyMatter customers and is supported on both iOS and Android devices.