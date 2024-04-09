ReliaQuest and Aon Collaborate

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

ReliaQuest announced a collaboration with Aon plc, a global professional services firm, to help organizations around the world rapidly mature their security programs. The collaboration brings together ReliaQuest’s expertise and technology in detection, investigation, and response with Aon’s cyber resilience capabilities. The combination provides clients with an unrivaled ability to better uncover and quantify cyber risks, protect their critical assets, and recover from cyber incidents.

Aon combines decades of cyber risk management insights with its deep cybersecurity consulting experience. This enables data-driven decision making when collaborating with clients to identify and holistically manage cyber risk. Aon’s 2023 Cyber Resilience Report revealed 40 percent of companies lack necessary system and organizational controls. Aon recognizes that appropriate security monitoring capabilities play a key role in a robust cyber risk management approach. This collaboration is part of Aon’s ecosystem that helps clients to assess, mitigate and transfer cyber risk, and to recover should a cyber incident occur.

The collaboration between Aon and ReliaQuest provides customers with end-to-end security outcomes through ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter security operations platform, leveraging their existing investments across security technologies, regardless of where their data sits. ReliaQuest customers will also benefit from the integration of ‘indicators of compromise’ from Aon’s industry-leading global incident response team, delivering Stroz Friedberg Incident Response services, enabling immediate detection into the most critical emerging threats.