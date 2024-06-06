Rechercher
Business News

Reliance High-Tech opens new headquarters in a £2m investment

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Reliance High-Tech, the independent security technology integrator, has announced a £2m investment in new corporate headquarters in Bracknell, Berkshire.

The move allows the business to expand further in the UK’s fast-growing electronic security sector and will house its growing workforce who serve customers drawn from commercial, government, critical national infrastructure, education, public space, logistics, data centres, police and utilities sectors, among others.

Larger premises will also provide the opportunity to showcase more of the firm’s innovative technology in a dedicated customer experience room, which will highlight how customers can take advantage of the latest technology – including cloud-based solutions – to protect their people, assets, and reputations; as well as highlighting technologies that go beyond security to deliver additional benefits and efficiencies to organisations.

Reliance High-Tech works with carefully chosen technology partners to help customers gain value beyond security, often through cloud-based solutions, and the new demonstration facilities will give visitors the opportunity to see these first hand.

The offices on Bracknell’s Easthampstead Road offer more space to meet with customers who visit from across the UK, and provide a base for Reliance High-Tech’s support staff, sales, marketing, administrative and financial functions. The comfortable and flexible space will meet the needs of everyone from the firm’s latest intake of apprentices to the entire executive team. As the firm operates nationwide, it also has offices in Manchester, Pontefract and Glasgow.

The new office address is: Reliance High-Tech Ltd, 6 The Enterprise Centre, Easthampstead Road, Bracknell, Berkshire, RG12 1NF.


