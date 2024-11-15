Red Canary Appoints Todd Chronert as Chief Revenue Officer
November 2024 by Marc Jacob
Red Canary announced the appointment of Todd Chronert as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, he will oversee sales, business development, and partnerships, reporting directly to President Katie Bullard. Todd brings nearly 20 years of domestic and international cybersecurity leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth at scale. Todd will be succeeding Dennis Hon, who is retiring after nearly three years at Red Canary. Dennis will remain in an advisory role through Q4.
Chronert was most recently CRO at Recorded Future, the world’s largest threat intelligence company. Under his four-year leadership, the company tripled annual recurring revenue (ARR) to over $300 million. He also launched Recorded Future’s channel program, driving significant growth in partner-led pipeline across many types of partners. Chronert previously held domestic and global leadership roles at other cybersecurity companies, including RSA, Secureworks, and Absolute Software.