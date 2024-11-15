Red Canary Appoints Todd Chronert as Chief Revenue Officer

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Red Canary announced the appointment of Todd Chronert as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, he will oversee sales, business development, and partnerships, reporting directly to President Katie Bullard. Todd brings nearly 20 years of domestic and international cybersecurity leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth at scale. Todd will be succeeding Dennis Hon, who is retiring after nearly three years at Red Canary. Dennis will remain in an advisory role through Q4.