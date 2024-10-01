Re-Launched Microsoft Recall "won’t make cybersecurity teams’ lives any easier."

October 2024 by Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy at Hackuity

Microsoft will relaunch its Recall feature, an AI powered tool which will be incorporated in its new CoPilot+ computers from November. The feature has been very controversial, with critics labelling it a “privacy nightmare” when it was first unveiled in May of this year. Sylvain Cortes, VP Strategy, Hackuity, points out the Recall isn’t going to make security teams’ lives any easier…

"Whatever your decision regarding Microsoft Recall, understand the potential risks that you’re opting into. Individual PCs don’t operate in silos. For your organisation’s security — and your IT department’s peace of mind — ensure that any and all devices comply with corporate policy.

The AI fever that struck not even two years ago saw many employees adopting the likes of ChatGPT without considering the widespread consequences of doing so. Gartner research indicates that ’75% of employees will acquire, modify or create technology outside IT’s visibility’ by 2027. We’re sadly on track to hit that.

Microsoft Recall, however impressive, won’t make cybersecurity teams’ lives any easier. This is not an AI tool to fuse into your tech stack on a whim."