Rapid7 Launches New Global PACT Partner Program

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Rapid7, Inc. announced that it has launched a new PACT Partner Program to equip partners with tools, training, and resources to meet the expanding security needs of customers in an increasingly complex global threat landscape.

The new PACT Program will deliver a supportive and structured program for partners to help customers take command of their attack surface. Working with the full channel community, including resellers, distributors, systems integrators and service providers, Rapid7 enables thousands of partners around the globe through a modernized Partner Portal, tailored engagement programs and specializations, and an all-new Partner Training Academy.

The PACT Program includes new tiers and classifications, designed to empower and unite all partner types under a single, dynamic program. This innovative approach offers tailored engagement opportunities and sets clear performance expectations. Furthermore, valuable tier benefits will recognize and reward success, enhancing profitability and growth.

Key elements of the new program include:

Modernized Partner Portal: Rapid7’s modernized and expanded Partner Portal offers partners deeper engagement and seamless, real-time collaboration with Rapid7 via a redesigned interface that provides training and automation to support the entire customer lifecycle. From self-service quote access and renewal dashboards, to learning paths aligned to specific points in the sales process and customer lifecycle.

Tailored Engagement Programs and Specializations: Rapid7’s unified platform seamlessly combines proactive and reactive cyber risk management solutions so they can be efficiently scaled and customized to meet customer requirements. Partners can also benefit from two new PACT specializations, MSSP Specialization and Service Delivery Specialization, for an enhanced suite of tech resources and operational efficiencies with simplified pricing models launching later this year.

All-New Partner Training Academy: The new Partner Training Academy equips partners with practical skills and technical knowledge to enhance customer value. With a mission to elevate partners’ confidence in positioning solutions to match customer needs, the Partner Academy offers a variety of competency-based courses and certifications. Courses are tailored to the sales and pre-sales technical roles, as well as specialized curriculum, to enable partners to deliver their own post-sales services.