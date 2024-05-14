Rapid7 Launches AI Security Research Partnership with CSIT, Queen’s University Belfast

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rapid7, Inc. announced that it has launched a new security research partnership with the Centre for Secure Information Technologies (CSIT) at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) to drive ongoing innovation in cloud security.

This new partnership within CSIT’s Cyber-AI Hub will utilise artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced machine learning (ML) techniques to detect risks and active threats within cloud environments, with an initial research area being the identification of the potential exposure of sensitive information. According to a recent report by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), cybercriminals possessing any level of sophistication will soon be able to leverage AI to significantly enhance their initial access capabilities. This includes access to cloud services, which are notoriously complex and therefore difficult to secure — leaving many organisations vulnerable to a potential data breach.

Rapid7 has a longstanding project-based relationship with CSIT; in 2022, Rapid7 and CSIT were jointly recognized with multiple awards for their groundbreaking AI research in application security.

As part of this research partnership, Rapid7 will be supporting CSIT in understanding the data available in cloud environments, and the emerging attacker techniques and motivations that are driving the pursuit of cloud data. The partnership combines the vast AI and industry expertise of Rapid7’s R&D team with leading AI research approaches from CSIT. At no point will customer data be shared or used for this partnership.

The Rapid7 platform currently applies AI-driven anomalous activity detection across multi-cloud and hybrid environments to more rapidly and accurately classify and prioritise threats, thereby enhancing security teams’ visibility and response times. Continuing AI research into cloud-based detections reinforces the company’s commitment to giving organisations command of their attack surface.