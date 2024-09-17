Rechercher
Rapid7 Introduces Vector Command

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rapid7, Inc. announced the availability of Vector Command, a fully-managed offensive security service. Vector Command combines the external attack surface assessment capabilities of Rapid7’s recently launched Command Platform with continuous Red Teaming services by its internal experts to help customers identify and validate IT security posture weaknesses from an attacker’s perspective.

As the attack surface expands through shadow IT, cloud resources, SaaS solutions, and more, security leaders must maintain visibility of their organization’s internet-facing assets and the security risks those external exposures introduce. Vector Command delivers a continuous discovery, assessment, and validation service that goes beyond vulnerabilities to confirm that the overall state of an organization’s IT security posture and controls are sufficient in thwarting would-be adversaries.

Customers using Vector Command will note the following key benefits:
• Increased visibility of the external attack surface with persistent, proactive reconnaissance of both known and unknown internet-facing assets.
• Improved risk prioritization with ongoing, expert-led Red Team operations that cut through the noise of EASM-only tools as well as the latency of point-in-time security testing exercises to surface validated critical exposures.
• Guaranteed same-day reporting of successful exploits, clearly visualized attack paths, and regular expert consultation to confidently drive remediation efforts and resiliency planning.


