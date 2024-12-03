Rapid7, Inc. announced the expansion of its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR)

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Rapid7, Inc. announced the expansion of its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service to include enhanced support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. This service enhancement brings customers deeper cloud detection and response capabilities by combining cloud native telemetry, AWS security telemetry, and enhanced detections in the Rapid7 Command Platform. This will drive broader, faster threat detection and remediation, delivered by the Rapid7 security operations center (SOC).

Globally, over two million companies use AWS cloud computing services. These organizations must adapt their security programs to address increasingly dynamic workloads as they innovate and scale their cloud footprint. Rapid7’s MXDR delivers 24x7 coverage with tailored threat detection and response across an organization’s AWS environments without the complexity of managing multiple tools.

Through direct coverage for AWS environments, Rapid7 offers:

• Enhanced Threat Detection and Contextualized Alerts: Correlates AWS telemetry with global threat intelligence to uncover sophisticated attacks and lateral movement within cloud environments.

• Proactive Threat Hunting and 24x7 Monitoring: Rapid7’s SOC continuously monitors and investigates AWS alerts, reducing detection and response times while alleviating operational burden.

• Cloud Identity and Privilege Monitoring: Tracks anomalous identity behaviors, privilege escalations, and suspicious API activity to prevent unauthorized access and mitigate risks.

• AI-Assisted Context: Enriches cloud alerts with risk-aware context for faster and more accurate incident triage and response.

The addition of AWS support strengthens Rapid7 MXDR’s ability to deliver unified security coverage across major cloud providers, including Azure and Google Cloud, while integrating with customers’ existing tech stack, including Microsoft security tools.