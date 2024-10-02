Radware Alert: Risk of Hacktivist Cyber Strikes Heightened Leading to Oct. 7

October 2024 by Radware

Radware has issued a threat advisory highlighting an increased risk of cyberattacks corresponding with the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of Israel. In the months following the invasion, pro-Palestinian hacktivists from Southeast Asia, along with pro-Russian and pro-Iranian groups, started an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks targeting organizations and institutions in Israel and its allied nations.

Reasons for concern

• As October 7, 2024, nears, organizations and institutions in Israeli and allied countries need to prepare for a potential surge in DDoS activity targeting their networks and websites.

• Hacktivists have become more skilled in executing prolonged, high-intensity DDoS attacks.

• Ongoing tensions and recent incidents in the region involving Israel have heightened the likelihood of more coordinated and international cyberattacks. These developments could further galvanize Israel opposing hacktivist groups to escalate their activities.

Key insights from the report

• Significant escalation in DDoS attacks: Over 580 Israeli organizations were targeted in the months following the October 2023 attacks, reflecting the intensified cyber retaliation from hacktivist groups.

• Daily DDoS data: The report includes a chart showing the rising number of daily hacktivist DDoS attack claims against Israeli targets following Oct. 7, 2023 — a trend expected to escalate as the anniversary approaches.

• Historical context: From OpIsrael in 2012 to the rise of modern hacktivist alliances, cyberattacks have grown more sophisticated, with platforms like Telegram being used to coordinate high-intensity campaigns.