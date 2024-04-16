Purple Transform appoints Michael Shannon as Chief Product Officer

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Purple Transform, an innovative developer of AI to improve human outcomes, today announced that it is expanding its leadership, welcoming Michael Shannon as Chief Product Officer/GM North America. Michael will play a pivotal role in leading Purple Transform&rsq uo;s product strategy, innovation, and product development.

His primary focus will be leveraging cutting-edge computer vision technology for critical national infrastructure applications in sectors such as rail, transportation, and healthcare. In addition to his duties as Chief Product Officer, as GM North America, Michael’s role will also include a focus on expanding Purple Transform’s sales and operations in North America.

Michael is an engineering leader with over 20 years of experience in industrial IoT, security, and mobile wireless technology and markets. In his previous position as VP of Engineering for Industrial IoT at Cisco, he led a globally dispersed team that successfully delivered a diverse portfolio of products for the manufacturing, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, and mining industries.