Purple Transform appoints Andrew Longyear as Principal Solutions Architect

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Purple Transform innovatively harnesses AI to improve human outcomes. They have announced that Andrew Longyear has joined the company as Principal Solutions Architect. In this role, Andrew will provide guidance on and develop innovative solutions that combine CCTV and IoT hardware with Purple Transform’s AI-enabled software capabilities.

Andrew’s experience in understanding a client’s challenges and priorities, then determining how technology can be leveraged to help solve them, is extensive. Day-to-day activities range from building prototypes for real-life deployments and market analysis, to testing and supporting implementation teams during new deployments. Additionally, he will support consulting and presales activities for new and existing customers, particularly when new business requirements are being investigated.

Before joining Purple Transform, Andrew worked for over 35 years in the IT and telecommunications industry across large, global blue-chip companies. For the last 18 years, he has been focused on the industrial sector, designing and deploying operational solutions. During this time, he led successful programmes for leading global rail, manufacturing, utilities and pharmaceuticals, all focused on and demonstrating how sensor networks, smart vision analytics, machine learning, and AI can deliver real outcomes.