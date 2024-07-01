Prominent IELTS Exam Institute Enhances Trust and Transparency Using Matrix Video Surveillance Solutions Across 60+ Centres in India

The company is closely associated with IELTS (International English Language Testing System), and it assists students in studying in English-speaking nations like Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, the UK, and the US.

A renowned global leader in international education services provides various programs and comprehensive support to students pursuing their educational goals abroad. Originating from Australia in 1969, its primary objective has been facilitating educational opportunities worldwide.

Situated in Delhi, India, the company’s Indian headquarters serves as a central operational hub, addressing the diverse needs of Indian students aspiring for overseas education. With a team of dedicated experts, the center offers students personalized guidance, counseling, and support nationwide. In India alone, it has over 70 offices across 61 cities and expanded its operations in Southeast Asian countries.

Motivated by a commitment to excellence, integrity, and student success, the company continues to empower individuals, fostering global connections and promoting cultural understanding through international education.

Challenges:

• Ensuring the integrity of its assessment process

• Needed a standard procedure that could be replicated across 61 locations

• Evidence capturing to confirm the identity of the student appearing for the exam

• Needed a surveillance solution that ensured compliance at the center

• Need to capture footages locally and centralized monitoring

• The surveillance solution should be dependable, scalable, and interoperable

Business Scenario:

As the co-owner of the IELTS, the institute faced significant challenges in ensuring the integrity of its assessment process for students studying in English-speaking countries. With centers spread across India and other Southeast Asian countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, they needed a reliable surveillance solution to verify the identity of candidates at their assessment centers. It was crucial for the assessment process to be standardized across 61 locations and easily replicable in new centers.

With 11 assessment centers and 49 centers where students arrived for assessment, the institute sought a comprehensive surveillance solution that captured the details of every student entering their premises and cross-referenced them with their system centrally. Additionally, they required a robust recording architecture to store video evidence for future reference as needed securely.

In essence, the company faced the distressing challenge of establishing a surveillance solution that was dependable, scalable, capable of capturing essential details, and interoperable. They needed a distributed architecture with centralized control to meet their surveillance requirements effectively.

Solution:

The surveillance solution comprised of:

The challenges faced by the institute were swiftly assessed by Matrix experts, who devised a robust surveillance structure to ensure compliance across multiple centers in India and abroad.

In all 61 centers, Matrix 2MP PTZ cameras with 25x optical zoom were strategically installed to capture the faces of candidates arriving for tests and match them with their recorded details in the system. The movement of each candidate was meticulously recorded in the system to maintain accurate identity records.

Further, the accuracy was enhanced by adding a secondary layer of surveillance to monitor compliance with the SOP. Matrix PTZ cameras with 25x optical zoom adeptly captured intricate event details recorded in the computer.

To meet the needs of each center, NVRs (Network Video Recorders) with different capacities were installed. This enabled the local recording of details at each center. Following the client’s specifications, the NVRs were configured to store recorded details for three months.

Additionally, cameras were installed at the 11 OSM sites to ensure compliance at the places where the papers were assessed.

Products Offered:

SATATYA MIBR20FL36CWP: 543

2MP IR Bullet Camera with 3.6mm Lens with Audio

SATATYA MIDR20FL36CWP: 264

2MP IR Dome Camera with 3.6mm Lens with Audio

SATATYA PZCR20ML25CWP: 76

2MP Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera with 25x Optical Zoom

SATATYA NVR1601X - 8 Nos

16 Channel NVR with 1 SATA Port

SATATYA NVR1602X - 8Nos

16 Channel NVR with 2 SATA Port - 8 Nos

SATATYA NVR3202X - 1Nos

32 Channel NVR with 2 SATA Port

SATATYA NVR3204X - 31Nos

32 Channel NVR with 4 SATA Port

SATATYA NVR6404X - 2Nos

64 Channel NVR with 4 SATA Port

SATATYA NVR6408X - 7Nos

64 Channel NVR with 8 SATA Port

MATRIX LICENSE DONGLE 200

Enterprise VMS: USB Dongle to Run License Application

SATATYA SAMAS PLT

Enterprise VMS: Software for up to 65,535 Cameras

SATATYA SAMAS CAM100 - 5Nos

Enterprise VMS: 100 Camera Licence

SATATYA SAMAS USER3 - 5Nos

Enterprise VMS: 3 Concurrent User Licence

Benefits:

Enhanced Assessment Integrity: By implementing Matrix 2MP PTZ cameras with 25x optical zoom across all 61 assessment centers, The company ensured the integrity of our assessment process. These cameras meticulously capture the faces of candidates arriving for tests, allowing us to verify their identities and maintain accurate records.

Standardized and Replicable Procedure: The Education Centre needed a standard procedure that could be replicated across our extensive network of centers. The Matrix surveillance solution provided it with a standardized approach that could be easily implemented in new locations, ensuring consistency in its assessment process.

Compliance Assurance: The addition of Matrix PTZ cameras with 25x optical zoom and a secondary layer of surveillance helped us monitor and ensure compliance with our Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) at all times.

Dependable and Scalable Surveillance: Matrix’s NVRs with different capacities allowed the Institute to locally store recorded details at each center while ensuring reliability and scalability for future expansion.

Centralized Monitoring: To streamline our operations, we needed a surveillance solution that allowed seamless central monitoring. Matrix’s solution facilitated the cross-referencing of student details with their system centrally and, enhancing efficiency and data accuracy.

Interoperability: Matrix’s surveillance solution is designed to be interoperable, ensuring seamless integration with our existing infrastructure. This interoperability enables us to adapt to evolving technological requirements while maintaining the integrity of our assessment process.

In summary, Matrix’s comprehensive surveillance solution not only addressed our immediate challenges but also provided a robust foundation for our assessment process, enabling us to uphold the highest standards of integrity, compliance, and efficiency across all our assessment centers.

Customer Name: IELTS Exam Institute

Application: Surveillance solution comprising IP Cameras, NVRs, and VMS

Industry: Education

Locations:

• Mumbai

• Delhi

• Chennai

• Hyderabad

• Vadodara

• Chandigarh

• Kolkata

• Banglore

• Amritsar

• Pune

• Ludhiana

• Jalandhar

• Bhatinda

• Jaipur

• Ahmedabad

• Surat

• Vijayawada

• Bhopal and many more

OSM:

• Chennai

• Ludhiana

• Jalandhar

• Mumbai

• Ahmedabad

• Banglore

• Kolkata

• Gurgaon

• Chandigarh

• Nepal