Privacera Announces Major Updates to PAIG

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Privacera announced significant updates to its AI Governance (PAIG) platform, reinforcing its commitment to AI risk management and compliance. These additions align PAIG to the existing National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework, offering a comprehensive, structured approach designed to improve trustworthiness in AI technologies while promoting innovation and mitigating risks.

Why AI Risk Management Matters

The NIST AI Risk Management Framework highlights the distinct risks AI poses compared to traditional software, including unpredictability, societal influence, and the potential for sensitive data exposure. AI risks can emerge from technical factors and human behaviors, impacting applications from online chatbots to high-stakes decision-making in hiring and finance. The framework outlines four essential functions—Govern, Map, Measure, and Manage—to help organizations approach AI risk mitigation systematically. By integrating PAIG with this framework, Privacera enables enterprises to proactively identify, assess, and remediate AI-related risks at every stage of AI deployment.

Aligning PAIG with Industry Standards

As enterprises face the potential risks that come with implementing and putting their generative AI products into the market, Privacera’s enhanced PAIG experience helps businesses address those risks in alignment with NIST’s framework, empowering them to get ahead of sensitive data leakage, compromised IP information, and misbehavior. These additions to the PAIG solution emphasize Privacera’s commitment to educating its customers on risk factors associated with the evolution of AI.

Key Enhancements to PAIG:

PAIG Navigator creates a comprehensive inventory of AI assets, mapping each component’s interdependencies and potential risks. It evaluates these risks based on data sensitivity, intellectual property, and possible misuse or unintended consequences. Additionally, PAIG Navigator monitors AI applications according to established industry standards and regulatory frameworks, including NIST, to ensure ongoing compliance and risk management.

PAIG Lens enables periodic testing and evaluation of deployed AI applications to identify potential issues such as data leakage, bias, or IP violations. It provides real-time visibility into AI systems’ behavior and performance, helping organizations understand the current state of their AI implementations and identify areas of concern.

PAIG Guard implements guardrails and access control mechanisms to mitigate risks identified by PAIG Navigator and PAIG Lens. This includes setting policies and rules for AI systems, such as data filtering, model restrictions, and user permissions. PAIG Guard also provides compliance features to ensure AI applications adhere to relevant regulations and standards and enables remediation actions to address gaps or issues uncovered through assessment and monitoring.

A Commitment to Industry Standards and Open-Source Innovation

PAIG now fully aligns with the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ensuring organizations can implement AI security best practices in a structured manner. This alignment enables businesses to proactively identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks associated with AI, ensuring responsible AI deployment. Privacera will make the upgraded PAIG capabilities available in open source and Privacera Cloud, enabling broader adoption and innovation in AI security.

Availability

PAIG Nagivate, PAIG Lens, and PAIG Guard are now available.