Privacera announced the private preview of Posture Manager

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Privacera announced the private preview of Posture Manager, expanding on its ability to deliver active Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) designed to transform data security with enhanced visualization, mapping and data risk analytical capabilities. Posture Manager is an analytical reporting extension of Privacera’s existing data security platform, specifically focused on removing the barriers between security and automated access controls to close the gap between data security risks and automated remediation across your entire data estate.

Taking an active approach to DSPM is critical for businesses to ensure the ongoing protection of their data assets. Privacera Posture Manager leverages the data and tags created via the data discovery process and streamlines the visualization of sensitive data and classification results, combining that with access privileges, usage patterns, risk analysis, and remediation workflows. By balancing risk visualization with the ability to automate streamlined remediation, businesses can reduce risks, comply with regulations, protect data integrity, and enhance operational efficiency, ultimately safeguarding their reputation and bottom line.

Privacera Posture Manager brings real-time visualization, risk assessment, access governance, and compliance reporting. Leveraging its advanced structured and unstructured data discovery and classification capabilities, the platform detects issues and remediates them through the automated protection of sensitive data. This enhancement underscores the critical importance of visibility into sensitive data and access across cloud systems, which is essential for improving governance and mitigating the risk of breaches. DSPM is pivotal in helping organizations meet emerging compliance requirements related to breach detection and response.

Privacera’s platform goes beyond mere discovery and visualization, enabling automated protection and remediation through global policy enforcement. The platform helps organizations improve security posture and access management processes by providing comprehensive metrics and reporting. With Privacera’s leadership and extensive experience in data security, the platform stands out compared to newer entrants that focus solely on discovery and visualization, offering a robust, all-encompassing solution for modern data security challenges.

Key Posture Manager Product Features Include:

Data Mapping and Visualization: Users can scan, detect, and map the location of sensitive data, who has access to it, who is accessing it, and the related business risk.

Risk Assessment: Users can determine overall security and risk posture by displaying over-provisioning, creating base scores, and determining risky access patterns.

Integrate With Your Security Ecosystem: Integrate posture data with your existing security tooling, SIEM, or analytical environments