Prism Infosec launches PULSE

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Prism Infosec has announced the launch of its innovative PULSE testing service to enable organisations which may not have the bandwidth or resource to dedicate to a full-scale red team exercise to assess their defence capabilities against real-world threats. PULSE addresses the gap that currently exists between penetration testing and red teaming which can prevent organisations from gaining an accurate understanding of their security posture and provides an agile alternative that utilises an intensive testing approach.

Penetration Tests are contained evaluations that assess security boundaries and controls of distinct systems that excel at the analysis of specific vulnerabilities contained to specific control planes of individual systems. In contrast, red teaming is a real-world test of the organisation’s defences against threat actor activities and capabilities which sees the tester adopt a more opportunistic approach that more closely mirrors the attacks the business could expect to be subjected to. PULSE has been devised to bridge the gap between the two different approaches using threat actor simulation.

PULSE evaluates the security of an organisation’s perimeter, endpoint security, and environment, from the point of view of a time-limited opportunistic threat actor. Conducted over five days using techniques aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, tests are carried out that are flexible, repeatable and measurable. Suitable for organisations that have invested in security tooling but lack a full-time dedicated Security Operations Centre (SOC) and staff, the timeframe and methods used ensure PULSE tests are not disruptive while still subjecting systems to rigorous assault.

The PULSE methodology is designed to rapidly test multiple different payloads and delivery mechanisms similar in approach to purple teaming which combines offensive and defensive tactics and involves the following steps:

• Scoping – Red Team consultants capture the information needed for a successful engagement.

• PULSE Test Plan – A tailored test plan is devised based upon the PULSE methodology and the findings from the scoping questionnaire.

• PULSE Preparation – The client provides the pre-requisites while the consultant prepares payloads, infrastructure, and tooling.

• PULSE Perimeter Assessment – Testing begins with an assessment of the perimeter using different payload delivery techniques.

• PULSE Attack Surface Assessment – Successful payloads are tested against installed security solutions to establish which trigger an alert, which ones are blocked, and which penetrate the business.

• PULSE Environment Assessment – Using a successful payload, an assessment is made of how far a threat actor would be able to penetrate the environment.

• PULSE Report – The outcomes of all three phases are then documented, along with recommendations to harden the environment and suggestions and advice for follow-up testing to improve security posture.

PULSE can also be customised to enable testing specific to the customer environment, such as through the addition of physical testing using social engineering and physical breach techniques.