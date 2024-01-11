Rechercher
Prism Infosec appoints Bradley Knight as Chief Operating Officer

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Prism Infosec announced the appointment of Bradley Knight as its new Chief Operating Officer. Knight will focus on fostering growth and delivering operational efficiencies within the business. He will oversee the development and launch of new services as well as capitalising on the existing service catalogue by innovating offerings.

Knight joins Prism Infosec with over 15 years’ experience in the cybersecurity industry in a hands-on capacity delivering offensive and defensive security services as well as more strategic roles focused on achieving operational efficiencies.

Knight was most recently at Resillion in the capacity of Operations Director for UK Cyber where he was responsible for all service delivery teams and operational ownership of service lines as well as ensuring quality of service. Prior to this, Knight led the Offensive Security Team at MTI Technology. He holds a Forensic Computing and Security degree from Bournemouth University, as well as numerous certifications. He is CREST CCT-INF, CREST CCT-APP, and CREST CCSAS accredited and a CHECK Team Leader.


