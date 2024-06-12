Principle Networks Partners with Global Cybersecurity Expert Arctic Wolf

June 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Network services provider Principle Networks has announced a new partnership with Arctic Wolf, an industry-leading managed detection and response service, to help proactively protect its customers against advanced cyberattacks.

Principle Networks specialises in designing and implementing agile, scalable and future-proofed cloud-based networks for sectors, including legal, logistics, social housing, automotive and IT. The agreement with Arctic Wolf enables Principle Networks to offer its customers best-in-class security solutions to safeguard their businesses against ever-evolving cybersecurity threats.

Arctic Wolf will provide 24/7 monitoring, detection and response, ongoing risk management and security awareness training to support Principle Networks’ customers proactively protect and improve their security posture.

Johnny Ellis, Director of EMEA Channels at Arctic Wolf, said: “Cyberattacks threaten companies of all sizes. Organisations are increasingly seeing the need for external security operations expertise, especially when they don’t have the in-house cybersecurity talent to manage their evolving security needs. We’re excited for the opportunity to support Principle Networks in offering our security operations solutions to their customers.”

Founded in 2012 and with offices across the globe, Arctic Wolf expanded its operations into EMEA in 2021 and Principle Networks has become its newest UK partner. The agreement expands Principle Networks’ cybersecurity offering and represents a long-term commitment to protecting and securing customer data.

Arctic Wolf’s cloud-native platform delivers Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, Managed Cloud Monitoring and Managed Security Awareness services via a concierge delivery model. This approach gives customers full visibility of their IT estate and is designed to drive continuous improvement of security practices.

As part of the agreement, Principle Networks customers will have access to Arctic Wolf Labs, a group of security researchers, data scientists and development engineers delivering weekly in-depth security analysis and threat intelligence.