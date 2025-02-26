Precisely announced significant advancements to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite1

Precisely announced significant advancements to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite1, including AI-driven innovations, an enhanced Data Governance service, and expanded data integration capabilities. These advancements address key enterprise data challenges such as improving data accessibility, enabling business-friendly governance, and automating manual processes. Together, they help organisations boost efficiency, maximise the return on investment (ROI) of their data investments, and make confident, data-driven decisions.

The innovations are timely with pressure mounting on businesses to achieve AI-readiness, strengthen data governance programmes, and embrace cloud adoption – all while navigating a constantly evolving regulatory landscape.

Key highlights include:

AI Manager to ensure trusted data for analytics

With the addition of AI Manager, customers can leverage Generative AI capabilities within the Data Integrity Suite while maintaining complete control over data sovereignty and compliance:

Flexible AI model integration: organisations can register their large language model (LLM) credentials with the Data Integrity Suite starting with AWS Bedrock, ensuring they comply with their organisation’s legal and procurement requirements

Scalable AI/ML functionality: businesses can efficiently scale AI usage within the Suite by leveraging external LLMs, with processing handled by the infrastructure where the model resides. Customers can turn functionality on or off based on business requirements – giving them full control over when and how AI is applied

Automated metadata management: AI-generated catalogue asset descriptions significantly reduce manual efforts and improve metadata quality – enabling teams to focus on more strategic tasks

Elevated Data Governance experience

Customers of the Data Integrity Suite Data Governance service2 can now benefit from a personalised, intuitive user experience and improved performance for greater productivity. The enhancements facilitate collaboration between business and technical teams, leading to greater data governance adoption, efficiency, and consistency:

Integrated, persona-based insights: users can access tailored, role-specific data quality scores, technical details, and relationships at-a-glance to boost engagement and adoption

Expanded workflow automation: new governance capabilities improve collaboration, streamline accountability, and offer greater flexibility and automation across data stewardship tasks

Higher performance and scalability: a microservices-based architecture drastically increases performance - simplifying deployments and ensuring faster time-to-value

Expanded Data Integration capabilities

To meet the growing demand to automate data accessibility across ecosystems, customers of the Data Integrity Suite Data Integration service3 can now:

Deliver data to Snowflake environments: new connector enables data delivery from source systems to Snowflake, allowing near real-time accessibility. Once in Snowflake, organisations can further enhance data integrity via Snowflake Native Apps, or by enriching data with one of over 50 Precisely datasets available on the Snowflake Marketplace

Access a greater understanding of mainframe API latency: new metrics provide greater visibility into data movement across transaction journeys for both mainframes and open systems, allowing teams to identify and resolve bottlenecks efficiently

Additionally, the Data Integrity Suite benefits from an enhanced data catalogue offering new visual card views that provide automated data quality scores and technical details. Catalogue usability enhancements help customers more easily discover and assess assets, while persona-based lineage visualisation enables users to trace data flows at the source, field, or dataset level – providing role-specific insights.