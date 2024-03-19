Portnox Debuts Passwordless Zero Trust Conditional Access for Applications

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Portnox announced the availability of its Conditional Access for Applications solution. Available as part of the Portnox Cloud platform, Conditional Access for Applications delivers easy-to-implement passwordless authentication, endpoint risk posture assessment, and automated endpoint remediation for organizations seeking to harden their application security posture. This solution enables organizations to substantially improve data security through enhanced access control and risk mitigation for business-critical SaaS and on-premises applications.

Portnox continues to expand its zero trust offerings for its cloud-native security platform for unified access, which now includes easy-to-deploy certificate-based authentication for all network access layers (wired, wireless, and VPN), as well as for applications and infrastructure. Using digital certificates and painless cloud-native public key infrastructure (PKI), Portnox is enabling organizations to do away with passwords, dramatically improve user and admin experiences, and employ a more secure approach to access control. With Conditional Access for Applications, Portnox helps resource-constrained IT teams combat the rise in device-based attacks against enterprise SaaS and on-premises applications through a risk-based approach that is in lockstep with infrastructure and network security efforts.

Research by Forrester predicts that in 2024, 90 percent of security breaches will include a human element, with traditional password compromise being a leading cause of initial access to critical data by cyber criminals.

Portnox’s Conditional Access for Applications is available as a standalone subscription or as a component of Portnox’s Unified Access Control subscription package, which offers all the features and functionality of the Portnox Cloud. Find more details on pricing and packaging, as well as product facts.