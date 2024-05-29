Rechercher
Business News

Portnox Cloud Honored at 2024 Network Computing Awards

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Portnox, announced that Portnox Cloud was named Runner Up for Cloud-Based Solution of the Year in the 2024 Network Computing Awards. Portnox was a finalist in three additional categories, including:

Network Security Product of the Year – Portnox Cloud
The One to Watch Company
Bench Tested Product of the Year – Portnox Cloud

Public voting to determine the winner in every category except Bench Tested Product of the Year took place from March 27 through May 13. Dave Mitchell of Binary Testing, an independent reviewer, chose the Bench Tested Product of the Year winner.


Security Vulnerability

