Portnox Announces Support for Microsoft External Authentication Methods (EAM)

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Portnox announced support for Microsoft External Authentication Methods (EAM) for its Conditional Access for Applications solution. This new integration extends Portnox’s commitment to delivering phishing-resistant passwordless authentication with risk-based assessment and compliance validation for enterprise applications.

Microsoft’s EAM capability allows users to authenticate using non-Microsoft solutions, such as certificate-based authentication, FIDO2 keys, and third-party identity providers, further strengthening their access control policies across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments.

By incorporating Microsoft EAM into its Conditional Access for Applications solution, Portnox now provides customers with:

Enhanced Controls: An added layer of authentication security provided by continuous endpoint risk posture assessment for customers using Microsoft Entra ID.

Improved User Experience: A streamlined login experience that allows users to ditch passwords and replace hackable multi-factor methods with certificate-based authentication.

This integration supports Portnox’s broader vision of providing a unified access control platform that meets the security and operational needs of enterprise organizations. As threats to identity and access control continue to evolve, Portnox remains committed to ensuring that its customers can confidently adopt the latest, most secure authentication technologies to protect their critical IT assets.