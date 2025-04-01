Popular European platform exposed over 14M sensitive user files

April 2025 by CyberNews

The Cybernews research team discovered that Yoojo’s service marketplace platform exposed 14.5 million files of its customers and service providers, including passports, communication screenshots, phone numbers, and other sensitive information.

Additionally, some files revealed service provider government-issued IDs, while others had chats between different app users.

Yoojo is a popular European platform for connecting individuals with local service providers. The service is popular in the UK, France, Spain, Netherlands, and other countries.

What data was leaked?

The leaked files contained sensitive information about both customers and service providers.

• Names and surnames

• Passports

• Other government-issued IDs

• Text messages

• Phone numbers

Fortunately, the data is no longer exposed, as Yoojo fixed the issue after our researchers contacted the company.

What are the potential risks of this leak?

Researchers warn that exposing such information puts individuals at risk, as attackers could use the leaked data for identity theft and various scams.

“Leaked personal details enable attackers to create highly targeted phishing, vishing, and smishing campaigns. Fraudulent emails and SMS scams could involve impersonating Yoojo service providers asking for sensitive information like payment details or verification documents,” researchers said.