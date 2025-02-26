Physical and Cyber Threat Convergence

February 2025 by Flashpoint

Executive security risks are more complex and unpredictable than ever. The distinction between digital and physical threats is disappearing—what begins as an online attack can quickly translate into real-world consequences. From doxxing and misinformation campaigns to location tracking and targeted harassment, publicly available information is increasingly being weaponized against high-profile individuals.

Consider these recent incidents:

In 2024, threat actors leaked personally identifiable information (PII) of insurance executives, exposing them and their families to potential harm.

Threat actors exploited publicly available information to target a cryptocurrency executive, resulting in their kidnapping and ransom demand.

Intelligence reports indicate that Russian operatives allegedly targeted executives of German companies supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts, highlighting how geopolitical tensions can put corporate leaders in the crosshairs.

This shifting landscape demands a proactive, intelligence-driven approach to executive protection. Organizations must anticipate and mitigate threats before they escalate, and that requires timely and actionable intelligence. Therefore, more than ever, open-source intelligence (OSINT) is a critical tool for security teams. By leveraging OSINT, security teams can detect early warning signs, monitor online sentiment, and neutralize risks before they become physical threats.

Using The Complete Guide to OSINT for Executive Protection, security teams can develop key strategies and use OSINT effectively by:

Identifying and assessing the full range of modern executive threats: Learn how digital threats like doxxing, deepfakes, and online harassment can converge and influence real-world physical harm, and how geopolitical tensions and reputational risks further complicate executive protection.

Implementing proactive security measures based on best practices and real-world examples: Discover best practices on filtering noise, removing sensitive information online, setting up targeted threat alerts, and more.

Enhancing their OSINT toolkit: Explore the power of real-time social media intelligence, diverse open sources, geospatial data, and AI-powered analysis to detect threats, identify threat actors, monitor sentiment, and transform raw data into actionable intelligence.

Creating a Robust Executive Protection Program

Today’s executives find risk at the intersection of digital threats and physical actions. Protecting key personnel requires targeted, proactive analysis and action—converting raw data into actionable insights that can be leveraged by security teams. There are complexities at every turn, even for overlooked factors, like travel, which can carry its own unique unexpected dangers. However, organizations can proactively monitor for threats in real-time using social media intelligence enriched with geospatial capabilities.

Protect Executives Using Flashpoint

Executive protection will only become more complex in the months and years to come. As threat actors take advantage of emerging technologies—including the newfound scale enabled by AI—security teams must also invest in new tools to stay ahead of their adversaries. The increasing intensity of geopolitical tensions, defined by the battle between powerful nation-states in the New Cold War, also points to the need for persistent protective measures.

Flashpoint combines a comprehensive, industry-leading suite of technology tools with deep human expertise. Our Physical Security Intelligence solution, built on the Echosec platform, provides customers with always-on alerts and insights, including targeted intelligence for event protection and executive travel.

Download The Complete Guide to OSINT for Executive Protection to learn how Flashpoint helps mission-critical businesses and governments worldwide protect key personnel.