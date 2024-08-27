Peter Schramm appointed as second Managing Director of VdS Schadenverhütung GmbH

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Peter Schramm, Master of En-gineering, and Dr Robert Reinermann, Chairman of the Board of Management, will now form the new dual leadership at VdS. Peter Schramm will be responsible for the areas of Natural Hazards, Products and Companies, and Security.

In his previous professional roles, the experienced fire prevention and protection expert worked for several engineering service provid-ers. Most recently, he was a member of the senior management team responsible for Sales, Commercial and Success. He took on his first management position around ten years ago as a team leader on numerous major construction projects. Peter Schramm studied Rescue and Fire Protection Engineering, specialising in ‘Structural Fire Protection and Safety and Security Technology’.